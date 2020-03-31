Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #218 – 31/3/2020
Music Room Sessions!
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 2/4/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Beauty Queen
|Trophy Wife
|Tá na Báid Go Doimhin Sa BhFarraige
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Hey
|Hard Times
|Dignity
|Fiach Moriarty
|Breathe
|Lorraine Nash
|When My Kids Grow Too Old To Hold Hands
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Murphy’s Law (Extended Mix)
|Róisín Murphy
|Failirinn lù
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Death And His Daughter Fair
|John Blek
|2020 Vision
|T UGNA
|Street Bed Ridden
|Pádraig Jack
|Dew Claw
|The Natural History Museum