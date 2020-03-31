Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #218 – 31/3/2020

Music Room Sessions!

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 31/03/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 2/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Beauty Queen Trophy Wife
Tá na Báid Go Doimhin Sa BhFarraige Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Hey Hard Times
Dignity Fiach Moriarty
Breathe Lorraine Nash
When My Kids Grow Too Old To Hold Hands Cormac O’Caoimh
Murphy’s Law (Extended Mix) Róisín Murphy
Failirinn lù Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Death And His Daughter Fair John Blek
2020 Vision T UGNA
Street Bed Ridden Pádraig Jack
Dew Claw The Natural History Museum
