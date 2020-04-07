Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #220 – 7/4/2020

Music Room Sessions!

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 07/04/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 9/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Forgotten Things SOLA
And The Thief Came In Malojian
I Want Your Girl Lavengro
The Jungle RSAG
Bird On Fire Moon Looks On
Find A Way Gregory McLennan
Devil You Know Megan O’Neill
Salt Malojian
Cols Water Uly
When The Dark Begins Join Me In The Pines
Staying Together For The Children Joe Chester
The Sailor’s Bonnet The Gloaming

 

 

 

