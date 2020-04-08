Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #221 – 9/4/2020
Music Room Sessions
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 14/4/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Forgotten Things
|SOLA
|Burns
|Malojian
|Million Dollar Hero
|The Radiators From Space
|Paint My Mind
|dunluvly
|Friends Keep Dropping
|Moon Looks On
|The Witch That Could Not Be Burned
|Blackbird & Crow
|Steal Love
|Marc O’Reilly / Jasper Hoiby
|The Singularity
|Malojian
|Down Down Down
|Eve Clague
|Hearts Off The Latch
|Arrivalists
|It It’s True
|Pine The Pilcrow
|The Sailor’s Bonnet
|The Gloaming