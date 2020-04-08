Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #221 – 9/4/2020

Martin Bridgeman 08/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 14/4/2020

 

…and here’s the playlist:

Forgotten Things SOLA
Burns Malojian
Million Dollar Hero The Radiators From Space
Paint My Mind dunluvly
Friends Keep Dropping Moon Looks On
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
Steal Love Marc O’Reilly / Jasper Hoiby
The Singularity Malojian
Down Down Down Eve Clague
Hearts Off The Latch Arrivalists
It It’s True Pine The Pilcrow
The Sailor’s Bonnet The Gloaming
