Ceol Anocht: Show #225 – 23/4/2020

Martin Bridgeman 23/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 28/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Right To Be Here One Morning In August
Synge’s Chair Joe Chester
Left Behind Time The Revelator
For Better Days Cathal Murphy
The Bells Of Hell Cursed Murphy
Secret Agent Rory Gallagher
Home David Rooney
Novena Joe Chester
Letters Rowlette
When Did I Get So Cold Cormac O’Caoimh
A Seed For Every Plough Michael O’Grady
Eleanor Plunkett Steve Cooney
