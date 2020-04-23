Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #225 – 23/4/2020
Sessions
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 28/4/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Right To Be Here
|One Morning In August
|Synge’s Chair
|Joe Chester
|Left Behind
|Time The Revelator
|For Better Days
|Cathal Murphy
|The Bells Of Hell
|Cursed Murphy
|Secret Agent
|Rory Gallagher
|Home
|David Rooney
|Novena
|Joe Chester
|Letters
|Rowlette
|When Did I Get So Cold
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|A Seed For Every Plough
|Michael O’Grady
|Eleanor Plunkett
|Steve Cooney