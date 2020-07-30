Ceol Anocht: Show #264 – 30/7/2020

Young Skins The Wha

The Poor Mouth Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance

Between Your Teeth Ailbhe Reddy

Late Nights SAIGE

Mantelpiece Lemoncello

Nothing At The End Joe Chester

The Devil In The Flashing Lights Finnian

We Are Dead Stars Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance

Closure Luke Clerkin

Wasteland Mick Flannery

Roll With The Punches Gordon Barry