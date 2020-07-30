Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #264 – 30/7/2020
From The Music Room
|Young Skins
|The Wha
|The Poor Mouth
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Between Your Teeth
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Late Nights
|SAIGE
|Mantelpiece
|Lemoncello
|Nothing At The End
|Joe Chester
|The Devil In The Flashing Lights
|Finnian
|We Are Dead Stars
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Closure
|Luke Clerkin
|Wasteland
|Mick Flannery
|Roll With The Punches
|Gordon Barry
|The Nightingale / The Rock On the Clyde / The Jig at Port Fleadh.
|Caroline Keane