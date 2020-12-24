Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Ceol Anocht: Show #316 – 24/12/2020

Christmas Eve from the Music Room

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 24/12/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

Get Your Jingle On The Backline
Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
Arthur McBride Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie
At Christmas Time Celine Carroll
Christmas Eve In Dublin Tommy Keyes
December Man Seán Millar
Lilytown Col Patterson
River Karrie O’Sullivan / Jimmy Smyth
Christmas Day David Hope
Family Life Mary Coughlan
Keep Christmas In The Heart The Lost Brothers
Basiani Carol Jimmy Smyth
Deora Dé Burnchurch
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
Together At Christmas Irish Women In Harmony
Old Town Glen Corr Collective
Fairytale Of New York Christy Moore
At The Christmas Ball Mary Stokes Band
Driving Home For Christmas Frankenstein Bolts
In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L
December Craig Cooney X Rowlette
At Christmas Gillian Tuite & Carrie Haskins
Christmas In The Room Grainne Hunt & Romy
Snow Zrazy
You Stole December Cormac O’Caoimh
Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes Laura Mulcahy
Snowglobe Jack O’Rourke
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Ciarán Lavery
The Christmas Song Fiach Moriarty
Snow Smoke Serenade 79 Cortinaz
Christmas Eve Hallymusic
Snowflakes Fall Eleanor McEvoy / James Cramer
Please Santa Let’s Go Vyvienne Long
Merry Christmas My Love David Hopkins
All In Good Time Waiting Space
Blue Christmas Lorraine Nash
Carúl Loch Garman Gráinne Hunt & Cantus Domus
Still, Still, Still Emma Langford
Silent Night Richard Hawley / Lisa Hannigan
