Catch UpCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #316 – 24/12/2020
Christmas Eve from the Music Room
|Get Your Jingle On
|The Backline
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|Arthur McBride
|Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
|In Love At Christmas Time
|Honey Pie
|At Christmas Time
|Celine Carroll
|Christmas Eve In Dublin
|Tommy Keyes
|December Man
|Seán Millar
|Lilytown
|Col Patterson
|River
|Karrie O’Sullivan / Jimmy Smyth
|Christmas Day
|David Hope
|Family Life
|Mary Coughlan
|Keep Christmas In The Heart
|The Lost Brothers
|Basiani Carol
|Jimmy Smyth
|Deora Dé
|Burnchurch
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|Together At Christmas
|Irish Women In Harmony
|Old Town
|Glen Corr Collective
|Fairytale Of New York
|Christy Moore
|At The Christmas Ball
|Mary Stokes Band
|Driving Home For Christmas
|Frankenstein Bolts
|In The Bleak Midwinter
|Jack L
|December
|Craig Cooney X Rowlette
|At Christmas
|Gillian Tuite & Carrie Haskins
|Christmas In The Room
|Grainne Hunt & Romy
|Snow
|Zrazy
|You Stole December
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes
|Laura Mulcahy
|Snowglobe
|Jack O’Rourke
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
|Ciarán Lavery
|The Christmas Song
|Fiach Moriarty
|Snow Smoke Serenade
|79 Cortinaz
|Christmas Eve
|Hallymusic
|Snowflakes Fall
|Eleanor McEvoy / James Cramer
|Please Santa Let’s Go
|Vyvienne Long
|Merry Christmas My Love
|David Hopkins
|All In Good Time
|Waiting Space
|Blue Christmas
|Lorraine Nash
|Carúl Loch Garman
|Gráinne Hunt & Cantus Domus
|Still, Still, Still
|Emma Langford
|Silent Night
|Richard Hawley / Lisa Hannigan