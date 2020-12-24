Ceol Anocht: Show #316 – 24/12/2020

Get Your Jingle On The Backline

Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash

Arthur McBride Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie

At Christmas Time Celine Carroll

Christmas Eve In Dublin Tommy Keyes

December Man Seán Millar

Lilytown Col Patterson

River Karrie O’Sullivan / Jimmy Smyth

Christmas Day David Hope

Family Life Mary Coughlan

Keep Christmas In The Heart The Lost Brothers

Basiani Carol Jimmy Smyth

Deora Dé Burnchurch

Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland

Together At Christmas Irish Women In Harmony

Old Town Glen Corr Collective

Fairytale Of New York Christy Moore

At The Christmas Ball Mary Stokes Band

Driving Home For Christmas Frankenstein Bolts

In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L

December Craig Cooney X Rowlette

At Christmas Gillian Tuite & Carrie Haskins

Christmas In The Room Grainne Hunt & Romy

Snow Zrazy

You Stole December Cormac O’Caoimh

Once Upon A Time in The Sand Dunes Laura Mulcahy

Snowglobe Jack O’Rourke

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Ciarán Lavery

The Christmas Song Fiach Moriarty

Snow Smoke Serenade 79 Cortinaz

Christmas Eve Hallymusic

Snowflakes Fall Eleanor McEvoy / James Cramer

Please Santa Let’s Go Vyvienne Long

Merry Christmas My Love David Hopkins

All In Good Time Waiting Space

Blue Christmas Lorraine Nash

Carúl Loch Garman Gráinne Hunt & Cantus Domus

Still, Still, Still Emma Langford