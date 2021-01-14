Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #322 – 14/1/2021

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 14/01/2021
Ceol Anocht

Song Of Co-Aklan Cathal Coughlan
Back To You Bobbie Carey
The War Emmet Glascott (feat. Stolen City)
Dance Ais
In The Dark Of The Evening The Art Crimes Band
Our Shadow Will Always Be With Me Kevin Morrow
These Moments elbé
In My Book Bobbie Carey
Lullaby (I’ll Be There) Mark Duggan
How About That Coffee? Niamh Regan
The Stars Over Kinvara Declan O’Rourke
Almost SON
Celia Connellan Steve Cooney
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 14/01/2021