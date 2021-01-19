Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #323 – 19/1/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Time To Go
|Banba Feat. Gráinne Hunt
|Coming Home
|Mary Stokes Band
|The Ballad of Lucy Sands
|Laura Mulcahy
|Solo Heroes (Uwmami Remix)
|Eve’s Record Box (Ft. Uwmami)
|Bad Girl
|Ria Rua
|Tuam
|Leah Sohotra
|The Poor Ground
|Victoria Keating / Aine O’Gorman
|Mola Di Bari
|Mary Stokes Band
|You
|Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets
|Strange
|Sam Wickens
|Take Me As I Am
|Owen Rua
|Winter’s Here
|Susan Quirke
|Zoriushka
|Baba Yarga