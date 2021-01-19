Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #323 – 19/1/2021

Time To Go Banba Feat. Gráinne Hunt
Coming Home Mary Stokes Band
The Ballad of Lucy Sands Laura Mulcahy
Solo Heroes (Uwmami Remix) Eve’s Record Box (Ft. Uwmami)
Bad Girl Ria Rua
Tuam Leah Sohotra
The Poor Ground Victoria Keating / Aine O’Gorman
Mola Di Bari Mary Stokes Band
You Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets
Strange Sam Wickens
Take Me As I Am Owen Rua
Winter’s Here Susan Quirke
Zoriushka Baba Yarga
