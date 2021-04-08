Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #346 – 9/4/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 08/04/2021
Old Man Superman Brendan Tallon
The Copper Beech Cathal Coughlan
The Horror Show Mix Graham Davy
Tightrope Tommy Keyes
Across The Universe Noel Bridgeman
Where Have All The Good Times Gone The Minnows
Get Dan Pete and Tom On Song
Falling out North Street Cathal Coughlan
River Ann Scott
Lamont Lament Seba Safe
I Wake Early To The Song You Sing Shona Blake
My Fellow Citizens STANO Feat. Joseph O’Connor
Only Shallow My Bloody Valentine

 

