Ceol Anocht: Show #357 – 19/5/2021

American Strings Brendan Tallon
Calling Me Home Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
The Game Ferg
Always Yours Pâro
So Sorry Willhouse Feat. Fynch & Sick Nanley
Abair Liom Do Ruin Clare Sands ft Steve Cooney / Tommy Sands
Communion Money Doctor Millar
Avalon Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Penny Sweets Jack Badcock
Only For The Young SORBET feat. Arborist
River Of Gold Track Dogs
Eyes Closed Citóg
The Art Of Escapism Doctor Bua
