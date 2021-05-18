Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #358 – 21/5/2021

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 18/05/2021
Ceol Anocht

American Strings Brendan Tallon
When I Was In My Prime Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Ní Hé IMLÉ
Tell Me It’s Okay Three Underneath
Something Anything Zach James Douglas
Stone Sky Atlas
Look What She Threw Away. Doctor Millar
Amazing Grace Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Childless The Tycho Brahe
What Pulls You Orian
Sí Bheag Sí Mhór Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
The End Of Time SORBET
Wu Wei Doctor Bua
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 18/05/2021