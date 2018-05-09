Ceol Anocht: Show #43 - 8/5/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 10/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Without You Pugwash
Hate Won’t Win Bennett-Wilson-Poole
When Love Breaks Down Prefab Sprout
Delay No Tie Friday
Gentle On My Mind Molly Tuttle
Enemy Of Marc O’Reilly
Wonderful Ego Kilnamana
Twist In My Sobriety Tanita Tikaram
Gallows Pole Led Zeppelin
Everything Is Made To Last Ciarán Lavery
Flowers In the Window Travis
Dunmore Reel / Guillamenes Reel Iona Ritchie
Mantlepiece LemonCello
Solitary Ease Marc O’Reilly
Rag Doll Join Me In The Pines
Turbulence Elevens
Tom Traubert’s Blues Tom Waits
When A Man Cries Divine Comedy
The Maid Of Coolmore The Bothy Band
Crazy Man Michael Fairport Convention
Singularity Darlingside
So You’ve Seen My Limit Brigid Mae Power
Where The River Meets The Sea The Butterfly Graveyard

