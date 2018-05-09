Ceol Anocht: Show #43 – 8/5/2018

Without You Pugwash

Hate Won’t Win Bennett-Wilson-Poole

When Love Breaks Down Prefab Sprout

Delay No Tie Friday

Gentle On My Mind Molly Tuttle

Enemy Of Marc O’Reilly

Wonderful Ego Kilnamana

Twist In My Sobriety Tanita Tikaram

Gallows Pole Led Zeppelin

Everything Is Made To Last Ciarán Lavery

Flowers In the Window Travis

Dunmore Reel / Guillamenes Reel Iona Ritchie

Mantlepiece LemonCello

Solitary Ease Marc O’Reilly

Rag Doll Join Me In The Pines

Turbulence Elevens

Tom Traubert’s Blues Tom Waits

When A Man Cries Divine Comedy

The Maid Of Coolmore The Bothy Band

Crazy Man Michael Fairport Convention

Singularity Darlingside

So You’ve Seen My Limit Brigid Mae Power