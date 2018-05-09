Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #43 – 8/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 10/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Without You
|Pugwash
|Hate Won’t Win
|Bennett-Wilson-Poole
|When Love Breaks Down
|Prefab Sprout
|Delay
|No Tie Friday
|Gentle On My Mind
|Molly Tuttle
|Enemy Of
|Marc O’Reilly
|Wonderful Ego
|Kilnamana
|Twist In My Sobriety
|Tanita Tikaram
|Gallows Pole
|Led Zeppelin
|Everything Is Made To Last
|Ciarán Lavery
|Flowers In the Window
|Travis
|Dunmore Reel / Guillamenes Reel
|Iona Ritchie
|Mantlepiece
|LemonCello
|Solitary Ease
|Marc O’Reilly
|Rag Doll
|Join Me In The Pines
|Turbulence
|Elevens
|Tom Traubert’s Blues
|Tom Waits
|When A Man Cries
|Divine Comedy
|The Maid Of Coolmore
|The Bothy Band
|Crazy Man Michael
|Fairport Convention
|Singularity
|Darlingside
|So You’ve Seen My Limit
|Brigid Mae Power
|Where The River Meets The Sea
|The Butterfly Graveyard