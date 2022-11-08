Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #507 – 8/11/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Secret Area
|JAPE
|Raving Towards Byzantium
|David Keenan
|Stronger
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Atom Bomb
|Black Pope
|Zimmer
|The Single Cells
|Silence Crawls
|Tracy Bruen
|Candy Floss & Lucozade
|Paul Quin
|Back To The Pavement
|David Keenan
|Miracles (Live at KCLR)
|David Keenan
|Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
|Niamh Regan
|Old Oak Road
|Mike Smalle feat. Cathal Coughlan and Jah Wobble
|These Empty Rooms
|Aine O’Gorman
|St Mat Ricardo / Portela Pasucais D’Amieva
|Pádraig Rynne & Tara Breen