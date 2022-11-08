Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #507 – 8/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman08/11/2022

Secret Area JAPE
Raving Towards Byzantium David Keenan
Stronger Frankenstein Bolts
Atom Bomb Black Pope
Zimmer The Single Cells
Silence Crawls Tracy Bruen
Candy Floss & Lucozade Paul Quin
Back To The Pavement David Keenan
Miracles (Live at KCLR) David Keenan
Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles Niamh Regan
Old Oak Road Mike Smalle feat. Cathal Coughlan and Jah Wobble
These Empty Rooms Aine O’Gorman
St Mat Ricardo / Portela Pasucais D’Amieva Pádraig Rynne & Tara Breen

 

