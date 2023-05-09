Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #560 – 9/5/2023
Muaic Room Sessions
|Back and Forth
|The Donnys
|Sing With Her
|Lorraine Nash
|Happyness
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Upside
|Col Patterson
|When We Were Young
|Whipping Boy
|Close To You
|Dylan Brickley
|Mad At Me!
|Awesimon
|I Don’t Care
|Lorraine Nash
|A Pair of Packed Valises (before the Dunbrody), 1849.
|Carol Keogh AKA The Wicc
|Timelapse
|Zoid Feat. Inni-K
|Brother Blue
|Molly O’Mahony
|Don’t Come Around
|Shoresheh & Ailbhe Reddy
|The Gold Ring And Strop The Razor
|Seán Keane
|The Silver Spear, The Dublin Reel, And The Ballyncally Reel
|Seán Keane