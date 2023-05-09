Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #560 – 9/5/2023

Muaic Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman10/05/2023

Back and Forth The Donnys
Sing With Her Lorraine Nash
Happyness Frankenstein Bolts
Upside Col Patterson
When We Were Young Whipping Boy
Close To You Dylan Brickley
Mad At Me! Awesimon
I Don’t Care Lorraine Nash
A Pair of Packed Valises (before the Dunbrody), 1849. Carol Keogh AKA The Wicc
Timelapse Zoid Feat. Inni-K
Brother Blue Molly O’Mahony
Don’t Come Around Shoresheh & Ailbhe Reddy
The Gold Ring And Strop The Razor Seán Keane
The Silver Spear, The Dublin Reel, And The Ballyncally Reel Seán Keane
