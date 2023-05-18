Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #563 – 18/5/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman18/05/2023

Second Hand Nixer
Summertime In Bloom Moon Looks On
Happyness Frankenstein Bolts
Night’s Closing In Pete And Tom On Song
The End is Built into the Beginning Diving Bells
I’m Afraid Bright Falls
Charlie JaYne
Way Out West Moon Looks On
Peel Bowden
Fair And Tender Ladies The Wood Of O
Early Morning Rain Séamus Begley / Jim Murray
Songs on the Radio Paul Hogan
I Will Keep You Safe And Warm Doctor Bua
Beautful You Doctor Bua

 

