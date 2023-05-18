Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #563 – 18/5/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Second Hand
|Nixer
|Summertime In Bloom
|Moon Looks On
|Happyness
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Night’s Closing In
|Pete And Tom On Song
|The End is Built into the Beginning
|Diving Bells
|I’m Afraid
|Bright Falls
|Charlie
|JaYne
|Way Out West
|Moon Looks On
|Peel
|Bowden
|Fair And Tender Ladies
|The Wood Of O
|Early Morning Rain
|Séamus Begley / Jim Murray
|Songs on the Radio
|Paul Hogan
|I Will Keep You Safe And Warm
|Doctor Bua
|Beautful You
|Doctor Bua