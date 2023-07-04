Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #576 – 4/7/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman04/07/2023

Secret Chord Cooks But We’re Chefs
A Smile That Opens Up The Morning Arrivalists
I’m A Stranger Here Mary Stokes Band Ft. Bree Harris
Sittin’ On A Wall Martin Leahy
Mugle Aldoc
Fake Samuel Pepys The Prongs
Stranger Dominda
North Strand Stars Arrivalists
Sweetbird Victoria Keating + Aine O’ Gorman
Dying Halo Frankenstein Bolts
Sunlounger The Crayon Set
Níl Aon Easpa Orm Rónán Ó Snodaigh + Myles O’Reilly
The Pine Martin Amber & The Bear
