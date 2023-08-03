Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #584 – 3/8/2023

Music Room Sessions

Martin Bridgeman 03/08/2023

Kitsilano Jack O’Flaherty
Port Na Mná Plúirín na mBan
Carnival Negro Impacto
Truth Is Broken Rodney Owl
Where The Wild Things Do Grow Caoivín
Daddy’s Bought A Car Tommy Keyes
Get The Love Shane Barry
Female Rambling Sailor Plúirín na mBan
Tá Mo Chleamhnas Déanta An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
Stronger Frankenstein Bolts
Love Will Tear Us Apart Naimee Coleman
He Moved Through The Fair Sinead O’Connor
Fragments Doctor Bua
