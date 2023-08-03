Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #584 – 3/8/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Kitsilano
|Jack O’Flaherty
|Port Na Mná
|Plúirín na mBan
|Carnival
|Negro Impacto
|Truth Is Broken
|Rodney Owl
|Where The Wild Things Do Grow
|Caoivín
|Daddy’s Bought A Car
|Tommy Keyes
|Get The Love
|Shane Barry
|Female Rambling Sailor
|Plúirín na mBan
|Tá Mo Chleamhnas Déanta
|An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
|Stronger
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Naimee Coleman
|He Moved Through The Fair
|Sinead O’Connor
|Fragments
|Doctor Bua