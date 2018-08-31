Ceol Anocht: Show #69 – 30/8/2018
Martin Bridgeman 6 mins ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/9/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

What’s On Your Mind? Collides
Shame Ailbhe Reddy
Follow Me Rory Gallagher
Love This Life Lauren Guillery
Bound To The Ocean Chris Thomas
Don’t Want It To Be Over Joey Dosik
It’s Only A Fantasy Paul McCann
Had To Hear Real Estate
Revolution The Beatles
There You Are Pugwash
Goodbye Blue Sky Ray La Montagne
The Butterfly The Bothy Band
Take The Wheel Daithí
Grandma Song Joey Dosik
Chase The Dark Away Jim White
Fear Wyvern Lingo
Couldn’t Love You More John Martyn
Salt In The Water John Blek
A Man Of My Age Arborist
I Will The Beatles
Julia The Beatles
Queen Of Hearts The Unthanks
At First Light Join Me In the Pines
Farewell To Erin The Bothy Band

