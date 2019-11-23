Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session – The Southern Fold (19/10/2019)

It’s been a while coming but…The Southern Fold have produced their debut album. Their EP from a few years, the gorgeous “‘A True Ascension from the Wayward Path ” showed the depth and strength of Emlyn Holden’s songs and his and Laura Hand’s vocal warmth. The new album is a band effort and the songs breathe and stand taller as a result.

Emlyn and Laura visited us in the lead up to the album launch and played three songs: two from the album “Jesus Christ & the Holy Ghost (Not Taken in Vain)” and “God Is A Ghost” and, to celebrate the recent passing of legendary songwriter Daniel Johnston, a beautiful version of “True Love Will Find You In The End”.

Always a pleasure to hear these musicians conjure up their special vocal relationship in studio.

The album is available at Rollercoaster Records and other fine record shops and also available in digital form here