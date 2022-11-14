Cervical Check campaigner, Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan has died at the age of 48..

It’s understood she died in the early hours of this morning in Limerick.

She was originally from Mooncoin and lived in Annacotty, Co Limerick, with her husband Jim, and two children Amelia and Darragh.

In April 2018, Vicky Phelan spoke out on one of the largest medical and political scandals of our time where it emerged that Vicky, along with 220 other women with cervical cancer, were not notified that a clinical audit – carried out by the national screening programme CervicalCheck – had revised their earlier, negative smear test.

In 2011, she had a smear test that showed no abnormalities, but in 2014, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The Scally Independent investigation and 2018 report were launched in response to her campaigning.

It also led to establishing the 221+ support group and a State apology.