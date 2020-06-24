KCLR News
Cervical cancer screening to resume next month
The HSE has confirmed CervicalCheck screening will start in the second week of July
Cervical cancer screening will resume in the second week of July.
The HSE has confirmed women identified as a priority for CervicalCheck screening will start receiving letters for an appointment from July 6th.
The executive expects the backlog, built up since the programme was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to be cleared by October.
BreastCheck and bowel screening won’t be back up and running until September.