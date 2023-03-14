KCLR News

CHI Environmental in Grannagh will represent Kilkenny at National Enterprise Awards

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke14/03/2023
As part of Local Enterprise Week 2023, the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council made a presentation to County Winners of the National Enterprise Awards CHI Environmental, photo from left to right: Aileen McGrath, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office; Richie Murphy, Director CHI Environmental; Cathaoirleach Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Kilkenny County Council; Pat Murphy, Director CHI Environmental and Catherine Hennessy, Local Enterprise Office.

An environmental business based in Grannagh will represent Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards.

CHI Environmental is a family run business with 10 employees, 8 fulltime and 2 part-time.

The South Kilkenny business recycles construction and demolition waste into reusable aggregate products and operate a Materials Recovery and Transfer Facility at a former industrial site as well as a Civic Amenity Centre.

They’ve been nominated to represent the county at the 23rd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin in June.

