CHI Environmental in Grannagh will represent Kilkenny at National Enterprise Awards

An environmental business based in Grannagh will represent Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards.

CHI Environmental is a family run business with 10 employees, 8 fulltime and 2 part-time.

The South Kilkenny business recycles construction and demolition waste into reusable aggregate products and operate a Materials Recovery and Transfer Facility at a former industrial site as well as a Civic Amenity Centre.

They’ve been nominated to represent the county at the 23rd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin in June.