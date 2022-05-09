KCLR News
Chief Executive of Carlow County Council announces retirement
Cllrs pay tribute to Kathleen Holohan who's stepping down after 7 years in the job
The Chief Executive of Carlow County Council has announced her retirement after 7 years at the helm of the local authority.
Councillors have been paying tribute to Kathleen Holohan after her surprise announcement at today’s monthly council meeting.
She is the first woman to hold the position and has been in the job since October 2015, having previously been Deputy Chief Executive in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.