Childcare providers from Kilkenny & Carlow to join Dáil protest today

Local childcare providers are taking part in the ‘No Child Left Behind’ Protest at Leinster House later.

The protest in Dublin aims to bring together providers and advocates who support disadvantaged and vulnerable children with public representatives.

Mick Kenny from the Urlingford Community Childcare Centre is with the Association of Childhood Professionals

He says all local providers have been encouraged to join together to highlight the chronic underfunding in the sector.

And Mick says it’s not just community childcare providers:

“It’s community and private. The recent study that we did actually found that of the services that are supporting disadvantaged children and families while 60% were community, 40% were private. I think there’s an underestimate around the valuable work that all our services do out there”.