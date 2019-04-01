China delegation will sign Friendship Agreement with Carlow County Council today

An official Chinese delegation’s due in Carlow today.

The group includes the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, the Governor and the Secretary General of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government – they are visiting to sign a friendship agreement with Carlow County Council.

Kieran Comerford is Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office & he’s been telling KCLR News that the group will be touring the town & county as part of the process.

Mr Comerford adds that this Friendship Agreement will have real benefits for local businesses, especially for those looking to explore opportunities including supplying the Chinese market, in gaining investment and also in collaboration around tourism.