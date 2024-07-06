Ahead of this afternoon’s All Ireland Senior Hulring Championship semi final between Kilkenny and Clare, a Clare man has left a special message on his Kilkenny neighbours lawn.

Michael Nolan, who’s from the Burren in Clare, but living in Clara for the past twenty years used one of his precision line marking robots to leave the message ‘Up Clare’ on his neighbours lawn.

Michael explains says they’re still speaking to each other…

“Myself my brother have a company called Sports Line Services and we generally mark pitches, it works off GPS and we have a robot and Eamon is a closet Clare fan so he said he’d love to have something on his lawn so he happened to be not there and his wife wasn’t there yesterday morning so I I just did him a favour and wrote ‘Up

Clare’ on the lawn with the robot.

I can’t use the language that he used on the phone to me after he saw it, not on the radio, and he took it well he he thought it was really funny.”