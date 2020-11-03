Clearer & more transparent energy bills on the way for Irish consumers

New EU rules have come into effect which mean clearer and more transparent energy bills for Irish consumers.

Energy companies now have to give householders more accurate information and carry out more frequent metering on the energy they consume.

As part of the EU Green Deal, smart meters are being installed in old housing stock across the country.

Meanwhile, more than eight out of 10 Irish businesses consider themselves environmentally friendly.

It’s part of a study published by SSE Airtricity, which also shows just 73% believe the issue of climate change is still important during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 60% of companies consider its carbon footprint when making a decision.