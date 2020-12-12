Cliona Hagan on The Breakfast Buffet (Saturday 11th December 2020)

It’s been tough for those working in the entertainment business.

But, in one sense, the show still goes on with many performers taking the time out from the live circuit to work in studio settings or on new tracks at home.

Irish country music star Cliona Hagan’s among those who’ve been affected by the pandemic.

Last seen on The Late Late Show’s country music special, she followed that appearance up by joining our Brian Redmond on The Breakfast Buffet to talk about her next release, one which she’s still trying to find a name for.

Listen back here: