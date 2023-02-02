Close to 900 deer culled in Carlow and Kilkenny in “record” year to February 2022

Close to 900 deer were culled locally as part of a record national figure.

The Irish Deer Commission says data issued to them by National Parks and Wildlife Services shows just over 55,000 of the animals in the wild were culled in the year to February 2022.

That marks a 24% increase on the last record figure in 2019.

Of the most recent, 414 in Kilkenny with a slightly higher figure of 478 in Carlow.