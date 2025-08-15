Close to €600,000 for significant enhancements to recreational amenities has been welcomed in the Carlow Kilkenny area.

221 projects nationally benefit under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, among them 11 in Kilkenny and three in Carlow, which between them will get new walkways, car parks, signage, disability ramps and more.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says its money well spent;

While Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says the community of Muckalee is delighted with its allocation;