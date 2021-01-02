Cold snap across Carlow and Kilkenny may last until next week, says local expert

The current cold snap may last another full week, according to a local expert.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 over the next few nights as the country enters into a cold spell.

There were already some wintry showers overnight, with temperatures hitting minus 3.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the chill will continue over the next few days;

“Really and truly it’s not going to get above 3 or 4 degrees for most of the days” he explains. “You’re going to have frost that’s going to linger pretty much throughout the day. It’s going to last at least until the middle, if not the end, of next week.”