Collections will be held across all parishes on March 26th and 27th to help people of Ukraine

A number of parishes in the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin have expressed interest in trying to make properties available to those seeking refuge from Ukraine.

Bishop Denis Nulty wrote to all parishes in the diocese to encourage them to help in any way possible to alleviate the suffering of those who are fleeing the war.

On the weekend of March 26th/27th all parishes throughout Ireland will hold collections to help raise funds to assist the people of Ukraine. Bishop Nulty said ”the response has been very generous so far and we anticipate people will donate what they can on the 26th and 27th of March.”