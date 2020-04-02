KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Concern over young people’s mental health

This is a difficult time for teenagers, says campaigner

Christine Tobin Christine Tobin 02/04/2020

Concerns are being raised about the mental health of young people across Carlow Kilkenny during the coronavirus crisis.

Local mental health campaigner Alan Hayes says that young people are taking the virus very seriously and adhering to government guidelines.
This comes despite earlier reports that teenagers were congregating in large groups.
Alan says this is a difficult time for young people, as many of their social outlets are now closed.
He is involved with the mental health charity Teac Tom – you can find out more about them here http://www.thethomashayestrust.com/aboutus
Close