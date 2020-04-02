KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Concern over young people’s mental health
This is a difficult time for teenagers, says campaigner
Concerns are being raised about the mental health of young people across Carlow Kilkenny during the coronavirus crisis.
Local mental health campaigner Alan Hayes says that young people are taking the virus very seriously and adhering to government guidelines.
This comes despite earlier reports that teenagers were congregating in large groups.
Alan says this is a difficult time for young people, as many of their social outlets are now closed.
He is involved with the mental health charity Teac Tom – you can find out more about them here http://www.thethomashayestrust.com/aboutus