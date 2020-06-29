Concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases as people look to travel abroad again with restrictions eased

People need to decide between luxury and necessity when it comes to foreign travel, according to a leading expert.

There are concerns about a surge in new cases due to people travelling abroad as restrictions ease over the coming weeks.

Professor Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team says people need to ask themselves if it’s worth it:

“If I decide or you decide that we want a simply international holiday, which is an utterly different matter as you say than somebody who wants to visit their family in soon or Italy or Ireland, really if that carries the risk of transmitting the virus back into Ireland or from Ireland to another county, we really need to think about this year 2020, do we really need to do that”.