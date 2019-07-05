Connolly’s Red Mills in Kilkenny say they are pulling sponsorship of greyhound racing

Connolly’s Red Mills in Kilkenny is the latest company to cease its sponsorship of greyhound racing.

It follows an RTÉ investigation into cruel treatment of the animals by some individuals.

Earlier this week FBD announced they would no longer be sponsoring races at Kilkenny Greyhound Track.

In a statement, Connolly’s Red Mills, which is a manufacturer of animal feed products, says the welfare of animals is of their utmost concern.

They took to their Facebook page to make the announcement earlier: