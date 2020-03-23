KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Construction work on the new Callan road roundabout is underway.
Shuttle lanes and some temporary lane closures will come into effect from today as work progresses on the new roundabout which is part of the Western Environs project.
Given the current situation the temporary traffic arrangements are not expected to have too much of an impact on traffic though there will be delays at times.