Construction worker who died on a Co Wexford site was from South Kilkenny

The man who died in a tragic construction site accident in Wexford this week has been named locally as Kilmacow native Andrew Phelan

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on a building site in Ballymoney on Monday.

Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR news that they are investigating the incident while the Health and Safety Authority have also told us they too are carrying out an investigation.

Mr Phelan was well known in the South of the county – his family previously ran local establishment The Rising Sun in Mullinavat.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow (Friday) after a funeral mass in St Senan’s Church in Kilmacow. (More here).