Convictions for coercive control welcomed by the CEO of Women’s Aid

The number of criminal charges in domestic abuse cases increased by 24% to 7,600 last year.

New figures show Gardaí received 43,000 calls to respond to incidents of domestic abuse – an increase of 16%.

There was also a 25% rise in the number of criminal charges brought for breaches of domestic abuse court orders, to just over 4,000.

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, says the figures are not surprising.

Three convictions were also recorded for coercive control and Ms Benson says such convictions are welcome.