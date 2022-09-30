Coolio’s Carlow kebab and more during the late American Rapper’s visits to Ireland

Local fans of Coolio have been remembering his visits to Ireland.

The American Rapper died aged 59 on Wednesday and it’s sparked many memories for those across the South East.

Such as his appearance on RTE’s Open House, a programme produced by Kilkenny man John Masterson – watch that here:

While Darren Skelton, now of the Waterford News and Star, had invited Coolio to Waterford with a stop-off in Carlow as he’s been outlining on Twitter:

RIP Coolio, you were a very decent skin. — Darren Skelton (@Deisesupes) September 29, 2022

We heard about it all on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin – hear about it all here: