Coronavirus – Thousands working from home today as schools, colleges & creches close

Thousands of people are working from home today as schools, colleges and creches remain closed.

70 people have now been infected with the coronavirus in Ireland, and one person has died.

Childcare for parents who work in the health service remains the unanswered question as the first day of the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19 come into effect.

The HSE has asked the Government to prioritise measures that will ensure staff can still go to work and have told unions to expect an announcement this morning.

We’re being urged to ensure those most at risk do not suffer from social isolation, as the government measures take hold.

The Department of Health says people over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of getting coronavirus.