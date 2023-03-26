Cost of electric cars predicted to come down dramatically

It’s predicted the cost of electric cars is going to come down dramatically, as more and more people switch to them.

That’s the view of Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, after the EU and Germany struck a deal over phasing out the use of fossil fuels in cars.

The aim is to move to electric cars by 2035.

However, ones with combustion engines using e-fuels could still be used after that date.

MEP Kelly says the transition away from fossil fuels in cars will have implications for those with older cars.