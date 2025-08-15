The future of Borris Fair could be in jeopardy.

For hundreds of years the County Carlow event has attracted crowds from across the country to the local village for a day of trading, chat and Traveller culture.

It’s divided the community however, while some businesses welcome it each year, many opt instead to close their doors on the day.

Attendance has been dwindling in recent years and despite today’s sunshine and it taking place on a Friday, it seemed numbers were down again this year.

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty was there for a time earlier and spoke to some of those he met;