Carlow Councillors are calling on the Government to urgently update wind energy development guidelines, which have not been revised since 2006.

The move follows a recent High Court ruling that ordered a southeast wind farm to limit operations due to noise issues.

Michael Doran was among representatives behind a motion tabled at yesterday evening’s monthly meeting of the local authority and says advances in turbine technology mean the outdated guidelines no longer reflect today’s realities.

He told KCLR News that clear rules are needed to balance the push for renewable energy with the concerns of local communities, noting; “I think everybody recognises that we do need much more renewables and what we’re finding when applications come in or talking about applications that come in, is really residents’ concerns and part of the residents concerns is to do with flicker, can do with roads infrastructure and as indicated in the court case recently, noise, and these things are real issues that have to be addressed”.