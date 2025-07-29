A local business man who has died has been hailed for being so influential and giving of his time and expertise.

Paddy Byrne, who co-founded leading local company Burnside, died yesterday at his Ballywilliamroe home with his family by his side.

Funeral details have been announced – (details here and here).

Tributes to him have begun – including from the sporting world;

CEO of Carlow Chamber Nicola Doran had this tribute;

The KCLR Daily has been hearing from a number of people who knew Mr Byrne very well – hear that conversation here;

It’s the second death of a well known business person the county – yesterday we heard tributes to Rose Kavanagh.

Colin Rea has issued the following statement to KCLR News;

“On behalf of the Bagenalstown Area Chamber, we would like to give our condolences to both the Kavanagh & Byrne Families at this time.

“Ms. Rose Kavanagh, a stalworth of the community of Bagenalstown. She was an inspiration, being one of the first female entrepreneur and business women of the town.

“Mr. Paddy Byrne, was a true gentleman, a real community man, who employed so many people throughout the Bagenalstown area and further afield. He has left a lasting legacy in Bagenalstown.

“They will be dearly missed by all.”