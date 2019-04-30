County Carlow Chamber names its next President

County Carlow Chamber has named it’s incoming President.

Eileen Brophy will be the 36th person to take the title at the organisation’s AGM in May. She follows in the footsteps of Yvonne Jones who was appointed two years ago.

Eileen founded & is Director of Services at Delta Centre which provides a range of services to people with intellectual disabilities.

She’s also a founding member of Carlow Voluntary Housing Association Tinteán which she is currently Chairperson of.