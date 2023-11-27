FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

County Carlow hotel evacuated due to a small electrical fire

Nobody was injured and it's business as usual there today

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace27/11/2023
Mount Wolseley Hotel, Golf & spa resort

Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow in County Carlow was evacuated yesterday, due to a small electrical fire.

It’s understood the precautionary evacuation was ordered last (Sunday) evening after a motor burnt out in a piece of equipment.

Two units of the fire brigade, from Tullow and Urlingford, were mobilised.

There were no injuries reported, and the hotel is operating as normal.

