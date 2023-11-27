FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
County Carlow hotel evacuated due to a small electrical fire
Nobody was injured and it's business as usual there today
Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow in County Carlow was evacuated yesterday, due to a small electrical fire.
It’s understood the precautionary evacuation was ordered last (Sunday) evening after a motor burnt out in a piece of equipment.
Two units of the fire brigade, from Tullow and Urlingford, were mobilised.
There were no injuries reported, and the hotel is operating as normal.