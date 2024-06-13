A local school’s among ten finalists in the Our World Irish Aid Awards.

Third-class pupils from St Patrick’s National School in Ballymurphy have been chosen to represent County Carlow at the 2024 final which takes place at Dublin Castle today.

Seven prestigious prizes will be handed out there, comprising the Changemakers Award, Gaeilge Award, Performance Award, Food for Life Award, Countries in Focus Award, Teacher of the Year and the coveted School of the Year Award. Each of the ten schools will also have their work featured in a special printed edition of the Global Goal Getters annual which will be distributed nationwide.

The local project takes the form of a colourfully illustrated book which tells The Story of how Irish Aid Helped Afiya and her Family.

Congratulating the group on making it to the national final, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming T.D., said; “Each of the projects submitted by the ten finalists demonstrate an impressive level of insight and understanding of what are complex global issues that have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable in our world.

“I really look forward to meeting the pupils from St Patrick’s National School and their teacher at the national final on June 13th. I know that there is a great sense of excitement around the opportunity to gather together to celebrate each other’s success.

“I am also looking forward to personally thanking our primary school teachers for their continued commitment, not just to participating in the Awards, but also to nurturing an ethos of global citizenship amongst our young people, which is essential if we are all to play an individual and collective part in making the world a better place for all.”

Now in their 19th year, the Our World Irish Aid Awards have seen tens of thousands of primary school pupils across Ireland learn about Irish Aid and its work to help improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable citizens. This year’s theme was Food for All.