The Borris Fair is set to roll out today.

The annual event, held each year on the 15th of August, the Catholic Feast of the Assumption, sees crowds descend on the county Carlow village.

Though numbers of attendees have dwindled a little in recent years with this year’s outing falling on a Friday, a sunny one at that, it’s felt there could be more of a return.

Motorists due to travel via the area are reminded that there will be no through-traffic.

Supt Anthony Farrell’s told KCLR News; “A large influx in crowds is expected from all over the country, a large policing presence will be in attendance for the duration of the event, roads into Borris will be closed and garda checkpoints will be on all access routes into the village we’d ask people who intend travelling in the environ of Borris to follow road diversion signs and indeed instruction of Gardaí, please allow extra time for your journey”.

And Cllr Willie Quinn has been updating our Edwina Grace;