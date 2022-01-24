Coveney tells Russian Ambassador missile tests off Irish coast ‘not wanted’

The Foreign Affairs Minister has told the Russian Ambassador that military exercises in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone are “not wanted”.

Simon Coveney is briefing EU colleagues on the issue in Brussels today after Russia warned it was planning major military exercises, including missile testing at the start of February.

It comes amid rising tensions over a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Ireland can’t stop Russia from carrying out the exercises 240km off the south-west coast because, while it is within our EEZ, it is considered to be in international waters.

Minister for Defense and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has now met the Russian Ambassador and made clear that the Irish government does not want the exercises to go ahead.