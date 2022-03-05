Covid 19 booster vaccines offered to 12 to 15 year old’s from today.

The HSE is providing covid 19 booster vaccines to 12 to 15 year-olds from today.

Parents and legal guardians can book online or they can bring them to walk in booster clinics this weekend.

The walk in clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel is open until 1pm and between 2-5pm today and again tomorrow.

There is no clinic at Cillín Hill today but a walk in clinic will operate between 8.15 and 12.30 and 1.30 and 4pm tomorrow.

Details of vaccine centres are available on HSE.ie